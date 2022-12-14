A shoplifter has been jailed for two robberies and for threatening store staff in Reading with a needle.

35 year-old Siobhan Maven-Hazelton from the town stole £60- £80 worth of goods from Sainsburys in Lower Earley on the 4th of July 2022. She was stopped by staff from exiting the store but then threatened them with a needle and managed to get away.

Then on the 25th of September, Maven-Hazelton stole around £150 worth of goods from Smyths Toy Store in Reading. A member of staff attempted to stop her from leaving there but she also threatened them with a needle.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and two counts of possession of a pointed/bladed article in a public place and has been jailed for five years.

Detective Constable Phil Marchant, Thames Valley Police said, “Her actions on those days were dangerous and children were present during the incident at the toy store. The sentence ... reflects the seriousness of her actions and shows that we will not tolerate this behaviour, working hard to bring offenders to justice.”