A search is underway to find the owner of a lost teddy found on a Kent-bound train.

The fluffy animal was discovered on a Southeastern train travelling from St Pancras to Ashford International on Wednesday.

Staff on the 15:49 service found the toy and are appealing for help to get it back to its owner in time for Christmas.

Posting on social media, Southeastern said: "This fluffy friend was found today.

"He was on the 15:49 St Pancras to Ashford International service.

"We'd like to get him home before Christmas so if he belongs to you, please let us know!"

The rail provider encourages anyone who has lost their property to get in touch and says it will do its best to reunite passengers with their belongings.