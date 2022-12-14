Three people have been taken to hospital after a car crashes into shop in East Sussex.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Broad Street in Seaford at 12.30pm on Wednesday (December 14).

Around 25 firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene, as well as staff from Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Service.

Three people, the driver and two others who were not in the vehicle, have been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment, with injuries including fractures.

Three people have been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "Police responded to a report of a car hitting the front of a café in Broad Street, Seaford, at about 12.30pm on Wednesday (December 14).

"Paramedics also attended the scene and three people were taken to hospital for treatment, including the driver of the car."

Officers remain at the scene.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage are being asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 502 of 14/12.