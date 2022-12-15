An appeal has been launched to find the owners of a black cat who miraculously survived going through a rubbish compactor in Hampshire.

The animal was discovered at Veolia's Warren Farm waste management site on Thursday morning (15 December).

The Cat Welfare Group is now urging anyone who may know where the cat has come from to get in touch.

It's thought he got into a 'massive bin' at Hedge End Household Recycling Centre on Monday, where he would have gone through the compactor.

He was discovered when he was thrown out of the bin 'at great height' this morning, after being transported with rubbish to the Veolia site.

The cat is neutered but not chipped, so there is no way to reunite him with his owners.

The Cat Welfare Group say he could have climbed into the bin, but aren't ruling out that he could have been 'thrown away'.

Anyone with information is being asked to email: lostandfound@thecatwelfaregroup.org