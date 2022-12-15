A man has been charged with causing the deaths of three people following a crash on a dual carriageway near Andover.

Alex Britton, Tina Ince and Tom Watson were all killed in a collision along the A303 on 25 August 2021 just after 8.40am.

Tina Ince and Tom Watson had stopped to help Alex Britton who had broken down on the westbound carriageway when it happened.

It involved a Vauxhall Astra, a Mercedes food delivery van, a HGV and a DAF recovery truck.

Following the crash, a procession of recovery trucks travelled through Hampshire in memory of Tom Watson, 30, who was a recovery driver. Colleagues said Tom 'loved his job and helping people and was a truly exceptional person'.

Michal Kopaniarz, 39 and from Shropshire, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Kopaniarz has been remanded in custody and will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Thursday (15 December).