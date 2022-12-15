A man found guilty of a teenager's murder in Surrey is due to be sentenced today (15 December).

Kyle Wright, 17, was at a party in Camberley on 27 May 2022 when he was confronted and stabbed by 18-year-old Jonathan Cox.

A jury heard how officers pieced together CCTV footage to show Cox's movements on the night of the murder.

The footage showed Cox leaving his home address and cycling to the scene and then walking to Green Hill Road.

He then confronted Kyle and his friends who were outside a house party. Moments before 10.50pm, Cox attacked Kyle, fatally stabbing him in the chest.

Police say Cox's motive for targeting Kyle came from a 'minor feud' between separate groups of young people from neighbouring towns.

Cox was found guilty of Kyle's murder at Guildford Crown Court at 12 December, after a jury returned a unanimous verdict following a 14-day trial.

The family of Mr Wright said he was "beloved, sweet, gentle son who wouldn't hurt a fly".

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: "Cox went to the scene armed with a knife that night with the intention of causing him serious harm.

"Unfortunately, this has resulted in the tragic and senseless death of a teenage boy with his whole life ahead of him.

"Kyle's death also caused considerable concern and distress within the local community as well as local schools and colleges.

"Our local neighbourhood teams work closely with our partner agencies to educate young people about the risks of carrying a knife and to prevent these crimes from happening.

"Young people, especially teenagers, need to feel safe and it needs to be reinforced at every level that carrying knives isn't the answer to the issues they are facing."