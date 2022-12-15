Police have closed two major A-roads in Wiltshire following a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

The incident happened at the junction between the A343 and A30 near to Salisbury, known as Lopcombe Corner.

The roads are both vital routes, carrying traffic from Andover and Winchester to the city.

Wiltshire Police is urging motorists to avoid the area and diversion routes have been put in place.

In a statement the force said: "We are currently in attendance at a collision involving a car & a cyclist on the A343 at Lopcombe Corner.

"A closure is due to be put in place on the A30 and the A343 at Lopcombe Corner in both directions

"Diversions are being put in place so please avoid the area if possible."

More to follow.