A vigil has been held in Kent for the migrants who lost their lives in the Channel on Wednesday after a small boat capsized.

A major rescue operation, involving the Royal Navy, French Navy, Coastguard, Border Force and RNLI lifeboats, as well as Kent Police, began at 02:16 on 14 December.

Migrant welfare group, Samphire, hosted the meeting at Walmer Green Bandstand near Deal.

The event, which started at 5.30pm, was originally planned as a 'winter celebration', featuring a choir performance and lanterns made by local school children.

After the tragedy, the decision was taken to turn an element of it into a candle-lit vigil.

In a post on Facebook, Samphire said: "The first part of tonight's event will now be in tribute to the lives lost in the horrific tragedy in the Channel yesterday."

The event lasted around an hour before people then went to The LightHouse Music and Art venue across the road.

Although it was free, people were encouraged to give donations, with all money raised going to Samphire's Post Detention Emergency Support Fund.

The incident, in which four people are confirmed to have died, came a day after Mr Sunak unveiled a raft of new measures which he said were aimed at curbing Channel crossings.