Thirty three baby rats are in need of a forever home, after breeding got out of control at a house in Dorset.

The RSPCA was called in to help after a woman in Weymouth found she was being overrun with pet rats.

She took in six from a friend, but three of them turned out to be pregnant, giving birth in a matter of weeks.

The charity says the woman was doing her best in a difficult situation.

The rats were transported to four difference RSPCA centres. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Charlotte Le Brun said: “All of the rats were being kept together in one enclosure and the owner really didn’t know what to do for the best as numbers were spiralling and things had quickly got out of control.

"She was concerned about their welfare and did exactly the right thing by calling us when she did.

"It was obviously quite a stressful situation to be in, but we were pleased to be able to help, and we’ll now be able to find all of them new homes."

Because of the large number, the 33 babies and two adults were transported to four RSPCA animal homes; Millbrook in Surrey, Ashley Heath and Taylors Rehoming Centre in Dorset, and Stubbington Ark in Hampshire.

Anyone who is interested in adoption is being asked to visit the centres' websites.

The number of rats at the property quickly multiplied from the six she had taken in from someone who was reportedly keeping over 100. Credit: RSPCA

Animal experts say rats often carry a negative stereotype, but there is more to them than some people realise.

Dr Jane Tyson, rodent welfare expert for the RSPCA, said: “Actually they can make loving and affectionate pets. They are fascinating and very intelligent animals and could make rewarding additions to a family.

“People don’t realise that each rat has their own personality. They laugh when tickled, and studies have shown they show empathy with other rats and will try to help each other if trapped or in distress."

