WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor talks to some of the cadets graduating at Sandhurst

Over 200 Cadets were commissioned as Army Officers in the first Sovereign Parade at Sandhurst since Charles III became King.

After 44 weeks of intense training, the Cadets can now move on to the next stage of their military careers.

The King was represented by the Duke of Gloucester at the Royal Military Academy.

Among those graduating were 45 international cadets from 28 different countries.

The parade takes places three times a year

There was a celebratory mood at Sandhurst among the graduates, who officially held the King's Commission after the stroke of midnight on the day of the parade.

Emily Nelson was one of the 220 cadets who reached that milestone on a cold but clear day at Sandhurst.

She said: "It's been a privilege to be at Sandhurst. Everyone's so proud of each other and I'm so proud of myself."

As well as getting to celebrate with their families, there was also room for the all-important formalities.

The Duke of Gloucester inspected the parade and awarded the coveted Sword of Honour to the best cadet, as chosen by the intake's Commandant.

As the newly commissioned Army Officers reflected on their achievements, thoughts were also turning to the future.

Major Chris West of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers added: ""For Officers commissioning today, it will be a real milestone. But in terms of the journey in the Army, this is really only the beginning.

"From now they'll have to go forward and learn the technical aspect of their trade and their phase two training and they'll now have to put in to practise those leadership lessons with the men and women in their platoons and troops."