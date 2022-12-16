Police have released CCTV images of two women they want to speak after a woman had her purse stolen while she was shopping in Marks and Spencer in Sevenoaks in Kent.

The victim was shopping in the store in London Road between 12.50pm and 1pm on Monday 14 November 2022, when she was distracted by a woman she didn't know.

She asked for assistance with an item of clothing, and the victim later found her purse was missing from her bag.

PC Nick Bottle said: "We have been investigating this incident and are now able to release CCTV images two people who may be able to assist our enquiries.

"While these offences are not common in this town and our local officers are always alert for suspicious activity, I would remind shoppers to be careful when out and about to avoid becoming victim to opportunist thieves."

Officers are urging people not to leave handbags unattended on top of prams, shopping trolleys, wheelchairs or mobility scooters, and to always keep them zipped up and where you can see them.

Shoppers shouldn't carry large amounts of cash and, say if you have one, a purse chain can be an effective measure against thieves.

Anyone with information should contact 01622 604100 quoting reference number 46/220514/22. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on the website.