How many people are experiencing homelessness in your area?

Use our interactive map to find out how many people are homeless in your area.

New research has found that England is facing both a significant homeless and housing crisis.

Between January 2022 and March 2022, 74,230 households were found to be homeless, or threatened with becoming homeless.

Out of the 74,230 households who were found to be homeless or threatened with homelessness, 25,610 of these were households with children.

Meanwhile, more than one million households in England are currently waiting for Social Housing.

According to figures from the charity Shelter, every four minutes another household becomes homeless.

Currently across the south east, more than 9,000 people are considered homeless.

In Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 571 people were experiencing homelessness in November 2022 alone.

While in Wiltshire, there were 91 households in temporary accommodation and in Ashford in Kent, 169 households are in temporary accommodation - including 18 rough sleepers.