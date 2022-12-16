A major commuter route in Kent has been closed to traffic this morning. (Friday 16 December)

The Medway Tunnel which links Rochester and Strood was shut at 5am due to what's being described as a 'systems problem.'

Medway Council said they don't have an estimated reopening time, and is urging drivers to use alternative routes.

The authority apologised for the inconvenience, and said it's doing all it can to get it reopened as soon as possible.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Medway Council said: " Due to a systems problem early this morning we have had to close the Medway Tunnel in both directions.

"It would not be safe to allow drivers to use the tunnel and safety is our priority at all times.

"Engineers are working to fix the problem but at this stage we have no estimated reopening time, so please use all alternative routes.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience and will keep you posted.