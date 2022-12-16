A man groomed a 13-year-old girl before sexually abusing her at a hotel in Maidstone.

Harrison Langford, 28, began using online chat applications in August 2022 to talk to the teenager.

Police say Langford's messages became almost immediately sexual in nature and he encouraged her to share explicit images.

He then travelled from his home in King Street, Milton Keynes, to Kent on 3 September to meet the child.

He picked her up in his BMW, before sexually abusing her in the car. He repeated the same acts the following day.

A week later, Langford returned to Maidstone after booking a hotel room there. This time he picked up his victim, took her to the hotel room, and repeatedly abused her.

The girl then reported it to Kent Police and Langford was arrested at the hotel.

Langford appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 14 December, where he pleaded guilty to four offences, including grooming and sexual activity with a child.

Langford has been jailed for five years, and has been made subject of an extended licence period of three years, as well as a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.