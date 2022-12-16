The M27 has been closed this evening due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Emergency services, including Hampshire Police, are in attendance.

The road is closed eastbound between J8 for Southampton and J9 for Fareham.

National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene. People are being urged to find alternative routes.

Local roads are also facing significant queues. Credit: TomTom

Queues have been reported back to Junction 4 for the M3.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

A diversion route is in place: