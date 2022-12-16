Live
M27 Traffic: Road closed eastbound due to multi-vehicle collision near to Junction 8
The M27 has been closed this evening due to a multi-vehicle collision.
Emergency services, including Hampshire Police, are in attendance.
The road is closed eastbound between J8 for Southampton and J9 for Fareham.
National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene. People are being urged to find alternative routes.
Queues have been reported back to Junction 4 for the M3.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.
A diversion route is in place:
From the M27 eastbound, leave at junction 8. At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit and join the A3024.
Follow to the Windhover roundabout. Use the 1st exit and join the A27 Providence Hill.
Follow the A27 for approximately 3 miles, over the River Hamble and continue through Swanwick/Park Gate.
At the Segensworth roundabout, use the 2nd exit. Continue to the M27 junction 9 interchange.
At the roundabout, use the 4th exit to rejoin the M27 eastbound.