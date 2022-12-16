The M4 has been closed near to Junction 15 for Swindon due to a 'police incident'.

Traffic is building between Junctions 14 and 15 due to the closure.

National Highways estimates the road could reopen at 10pm this evening (Friday 16 December).

Traffic queues on the M4. Credit: National Highways

It is not yet known what the incident is, but both carriageways are affected.

Pictures from National Highways show queues on the eastbound carriageway, with no traffic seen on the westbound side.

Traffic appears to have been stopped either side of a bridge that spans the M4.

Stationary traffic on the M4. Credit: National Highways

More to follow.