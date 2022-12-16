Motorists are being warned of delays on the M25 this afternoon due to a road traffic collision.

Traffic monitoring service, Inrix, reported two lanes have been closed on the anticlockwise carriageway near to Junction 16 for the M40.

National Highways reports that incident is expected to clear by 4pm.

There are several miles of queues. Credit: National Highways

There is significant traffic on the carriageway, with queues reported back to Junction 10.

Traffic is also queueing on the opposite carriageway, though this is due to congestion.

This is causing tailbacks onto the M40 westbound.