Friends and colleagues of an elderly woman from Kent have launched an appeal to try and find her a job before Christmas.

Edna has worked at the Iceland supermarket in Tunbridge Wells for 17 years, but the store will officially close on New Year's Eve.

Now the local community are being urged to step in to help her find employment.

Posting on social media, organiser Dean James Vidler called on the local residents to help find 'lovely Edna' a new role in retail in time for 2023.

He said: "Everything is all online these days application wise and she doesn't have access to a computer at the moment.

"What she excels at is the important things. Customer service, people, the stuff that all of her experience didn't teach. But let's not forget her super speedy check out skills.

"Does anyone know of any local checkout/retail type jobs going?

"I can do the online application for her if needed, but if any employers on here could give her just a good old fashioned interview I'm sure she'll impress.

"Tis the season Tunbridge Wells, let's help Edna out."

Mr Vidler launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Edna in case she doesn't find another job.

More than £1,200 has already been raised.

Posting on the page, Mr Vidler said: "Let's just do what we can and give a bit back to a lovely lady who has given so much of herself over the years.

"Merry Christmas."