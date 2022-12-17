Play Brightcove video

Emergency crews including police, fire and the air ambulance have been in attendance.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody following a medical incident on Marine Parade in Worthing.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the route as it's believed it will be closed shortly.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Police are currently responding to an incident at an address in Marine Parade, Worthing.

The air ambulance, which had landed on Worthing seafront, has now left.

"A 42-year-old man from Worthing has been arrested and taken into custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we have no further information at this time."

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.57am this morning we were called to support South East Coast Ambulance Service with a medical incident on Marine Parade, Worthing.

"We left the scene at 12.49pm."