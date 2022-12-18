The biggest cruise ship ever built for the British market arrived in her home port of Southampton for the first time this lunchtime.

Arvia is able to carry 5,500 passengers with 1,500 crew. The ship is the latest on the P&O Cruises fleet.

Hundreds braved the poor weather this morning to watch her arrive as she sailed down the Solent.

The company say it’s a much needs boost to the south’s economy.

Local swimmers brave the cold to welcome the imposing vessel into Southampton

At 185,000 tonnes, 345m in length with 16 guest decks and breaking new ground for guest experiences, Arvia is P&O Cruises' second ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas, the marine industry’s most advanced fuel technology to date.

Arvia, meaning “from the seashore,” is an innovative and future-focused ship and the latest evolution in the P&O Cruises experience, embodying the newest trends in travel, dining and entertainment to offer varied and contemporary holidays.