It's the last place you'd think of finding Santa, but 200 runners dressed as Father Christmas were on the beach this morning, taking part in a charity run.

This year's Weymouth Santa Run attracted 200 runners of all ages, most dressed in Santa suits, to run along the sands despite the constant downpours.

The annual 5km race is in aid of the Will Mackness Trust.

The charity helps to provide water sport activities for youngsters in the area and is a legacy from the Olympic games where the sailing events were held back in 2012.

To top off the festive fun, every runner that took part received a Christmas pudding for entering!