Police have launched a murder probe after a man was found dead at an address in Bournemouth city centre.

Officers were called to a property in Frances Road at 10.08am on Saturday (17 December) after receiving reports that a man aged in his 40s had been found unresponsive following an assault.

Paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dorset Police say his family has been informed and are being kept updated by members of the investigation team, and that HM Coroner has also been notified.

A 39-year-old man from Bournemouth and a 28-year-old man from Poole have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 34-year-old woman from Wareham has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Dorset Police were called to Frances Road in Bournemouth city centre on Saturday 17 December. Credit: ITV Meridian

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of MCIT, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died, and they are being kept fully updated with the progress of our fast-moving investigation.

“We are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries and I would ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Frances Road during the evening of Friday 16 December or early hours of Saturday 17 December 2022, or who has any further information that might assist our investigation, to please contact us.

“Our enquiries to date indicate the victim and those arrested were known to each other.

“A cordon remains in place at the Frances Road address as we conduct our enquiries and there will be an increased police presence in the area. Officers can be approached by anyone with information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220202679. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.