South East Water has apologised after homes in Tunbridge Wells in Kent were left with no water.

Residents living in the town and surrounding areas have been experiencing low pressure or no supplies at all.

The water provider said the problem is down to the cold weather which has 'increased the level of bursts and leaks on the extensive underground network, and has caused storage reservoir levels to drop.'

A spokesperson for South East Water said: "We're really sorry to customers in Tunbridge Wells and surrounding areas that have experienced no water or low pressure.

"It is impossible to predict which pipes will burst and where, so we have had crews working 24 hours a day to find and repair these bursts and leaks as quickly as possible.

"We have also used tankers to inject more water into the system to keep supplies going for as long as possible.

"We're seeing a lot of demand on the network and ask you to check your lofts, airing cupboards and outside taps for leaks."

A bottled water station was open on Sunday at the town's Tesco Superstore, but some residents have criticised the water provider for only offering a place for supplies until 9pm.

Replying to the firm on Twitter, one customer posted: "No water at all. Third consecutive day. The streets still haven’t been gritted, so tell me how are the elderly supposed to get these emergency water supplies? You know where your customers live. You should be bringing water to us."

Responding a spokesperson for South East Water said: "Please rest assured that we have been delivering water to our most vulnerable customers.

"We will be proactive in letting our customers know if compensation is due for the interruption to the water supply and we’ll be in touch in due course."

The firm said 'teams continue to fix leaks and bursts so supplies may be intermittent.'