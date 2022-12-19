Railway passengers are being told to expect disruption to services today (Monday 19 December) because of scheduled heavy rain and high winds.

Trains on the South Western Railway network will be running at reduced speeds because of the weather conditions.

The speed restriction is expected to be in place until 12pm however this may be extended.

The routes affected are:

Southampton to Weymouth

Eastleigh to Fareham

Guildford to Havant

Ash Vale to Alton

Passengers are being told to expect their journeys to take longer than normal.

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express will also be running a revised service until this afternoon.

Network Rail is introducing a 40mph speed limit until 2pm for safety reasons to routes south of Balcombe, in case of landslips and flooding.

All stations, including Brighton, and those along the coast will see a reduced or delayed service.

Network Operations Director for Govia Thameslink Railway and Network Rail, Mike Paterson, said: “Regrettably, for safety reasons, speed limits of 40mph are being introduced on the south of the Sussex network because of the heavy rain forecast.

“As a result, we’ll have a revised service in many places, including Brighton, with journeys taking much longer than normal.

“We hope to have the speed restrictions lifted by early afternoon but trains and crew will be out of position and it is likely that disruption will continue into the late afternoon.”