A man has been charged with murder after a man in his 40s was found dead at an address in Bournemouth.

Emergency services were called to a Frances Road in the city centre on Saturday morning (17 December) to reports a man had been found unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's reported he had been the victim of an assault at the address which is believed to have occurred some time after 11pm on Friday 16 December 2022. It was also alleged that another man was assaulted at the location on the night of Friday 16 December 2022.

Three people were arrested on Saturday 17 December 2022.

28-year-old Alex Banda, of Poole, has been charged with murder and assault by beating following the incident in Frances Road on Saturday. Credit: ITV Meridian

28-year-old Alex Banda, of Poole, has been charged with murder and assault by beating. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court today. (19 December)

A 39-year-old Bournemouth man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge and will face no further police action.

A 34-year-old woman from Wareham who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died and they are continuing to be updated by members of our investigation team. We will continue to do all we can to support them.

“This has been a fast-moving investigation and, following detailed enquiries we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges against Alex Banda in this case.

“It is important to stress to the public that this matter is now the subject of active court proceedings and there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice proceedings.

“It is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course and it would therefore not be appropriate for Dorset Police to comment any further at this time.”