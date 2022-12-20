Play Brightcove video

A woman has been left with life-changing injuries after the taxi she was travelling in was involved in a head on crash in Reading.

A blue Vauxhall Meriva was involved in a collision with a taxi on Tilehurst Road at around 2:15am on Saturday.

One of the passengers in the taxi, a woman aged in her thirties, sustained life-changing injuries and is being treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Another passenger, a man aged in his thirties, suffered less serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, and he has since been discharged.

The taxi driver and the driver of the Vauxhall sustained minor injuries.

The head on collision happened on Tilehurst Road on Saturday 17 December. Credit: ITV Meridian

A 34-year-old man from Woodley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while over the limit for alcohol and driving a vehicle without insurance. He's been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Emily Aldridge, of the Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or who may have dash-cam of the collision, or the moments leading up to it to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220566280.”