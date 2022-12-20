Hospitals across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have declared a 'system-wide' critical incident as the NHS struggles to cope.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Southampton University Hospital NHS Trust are all under significant and increasing pressure.

All beds are currently full at the QA Hospital in Portsmouth and the A&E department is experiencing what's being described as 'excessive delays.'

Meanwhile, South East Coast Ambulance Service which covers Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, Surrey and North East Hampshire also declared a critical incident on Monday.

The trust said it came "following a period of more than a week of sustained pressure across our 999 and 111 services, significantly impacting on our ability to respond to patients".

University Southampton Hospital is also experiencing unprecedented demand Credit: ITV Meridian

Dr Lara Alloway, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for acute care for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board and Chief Medical Officer at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Due to the significant ongoing pressure on local NHS services alongside the need to act swiftly to ensure patients continue to receive safe, high-quality care, we have declared a critical incident across health services in Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

“We are supporting a number of trusts who have also declared critical incidents due to sustained pressure. Hospitals, urgent treatment centres, minor injuries units, GP practices and ambulance services are all being significantly impacted.

“Dedicated health and care teams are working round-the-clock to ensure patients receive the care they need. With nearly all hospital beds full across Hampshire and Isle of Wight and urgent treatment centres, GP practices, minor injuries and ambulance services under significant pressure, we know that some people may not be receiving care in as timely a way as we would like.

"Everyone working across health and care services is doing their very best in this challenging situation, but we need your help.

“With rising rates of flu locally, if you are eligible and have not yet taken up the opportunity, we encourage you to get your flu jab as soon as possible to protect yourself and those around you. Please also continue to practice good hand hygiene and remember to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

“If you share a household or are a carer, close friend or relative to someone in hospital, and are their key point of contact, you can help by:

Staying in contact with the hospital ward they are on so everyone is clear about the expected date of discharge

Supporting with any necessary arrangements to provide suitable clothing and shoes for the patient and understanding their ongoing medication needs

Helping with their transport home. If you can help take a relative, friend or neighbour home when they are ready to leave hospital then it helps them to get home more quickly and it helps the NHS, too.

“Little things like popping some milk and food in their fridge, turning on the heating in their home and checking for trip/fall hazards like trailing cables and rugs can make a big difference too.

“We know people recover more quickly when they are back home rather than staying in hospital for too long. If you can, please help a friend, leaving hospital get back in their own homes more smoothly and in time to celebrate Christmas. Thank you.”

The Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading is also experiencing high demand Credit: ITV Meridian

Health bosses at Reading's Royal Berkshire Hospital say the hospital is also under extreme pressure due to "very high numbers of seasonal winter illnesses including flu and respiratory infections."

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "This is impacting on our Emergency Department with very high demand and long waits for patients to be seen.

"We are urging the public not to attend ED unless they have an emergency, life-threatening situation.

"These pressures are not uncommon this time of year, but the current impact from flu, respiratory illnesses and Covid is putting a significant strain on our services.

"For non-emergency health care issues, please visit 111.nhs.uk, talk to your GP surgery or pharmacist and also use the Reading Urgent Care Centre (located in the Broad Street Mall) which is open 8am to 8pm.

"People can help by ensuring they are up to date with their flu and covid vaccinations to reduce complications of these viruses and hospital admission."

