Listen as four-year-old Mya calls 999 to get help for her mum

A four-year-old girl from Hampshire has been praised by police for her bravery after she called 999 when her mum suddenly collapsed.

Mya had only been taught about 999 at school the week before half-term, when she was home alone in Hamble with her mum, Rachel, on Wednesday 26 October.

Rachel suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder, a condition which can cause stroke-like symptoms and seizures.

At about 8pm that day, Rachel had an episode and collapsed to the floor in the downstairs hallway.

Mya immediately phoned 999 on her mum's phone, getting through to experienced Police Controller Paul Dawes.

With Paul keeping her calm, Mya told him her mum had fallen over and was "sleeping".

She told him their home address and their full names before opening the door to let the police in.

On Tuesday (20 December), Mya and Rachel visited the control room in Netley to meet some of our Contact Management Team, where she was presented with a certificate for her bravery.

Mya met staff at the Hampshire Police control room in Netley. Credit: Hampshire Police

Rachel, 25, said: "I suffer from an ongoing neurological condition which I have had for about two years.

"I don't have much memory of what happened, unfortunately, apart from what police and paramedics told me and a little from what Mya has told me.

"Mya was trying to wake me up but couldn't. Weirdly enough Mya's school had just taught them about 999 a week before.

"It was perfect timing because she knew exactly what to do.

"I obviously couldn't remember what she said but when I came round the police and paramedics said Mya had called them. I couldn't believe it, I didn't know she knew how to do that.

"I said, 'my four-year-old called you on my phone?' and they said 'yeah she did really well', she was able to say our names and where we lived.

"I'm really, really proud of her. I'm amazed that she was able to do that and that she knew what to say and stayed so calm and didn't panic.

"We spoke to Mya's school about what she did and she got to stand up in front of her class to tell them what she had done.

"I just want to say a big thank you to the man who answered the phone because he kept her calm and kept her on the phone, sometimes with four-year-olds they can get easily distracted so he did a really good job. I'm so grateful for all the help from the police and paramedics."

Paul Dawes, 45, added: "For a four-year-old, she did so well. I was just doing my job, it was her who was so impressive for such a young girl.

"I have been a controller for 13 years. It can be a rewarding career. It is tough work but when calls come in like this one and we get a positive outcome, it makes it all worthwhile."

