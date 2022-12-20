A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in Eastbourne.

Police attended an address in Connaught Road at 6.45pm on Sunday due to concerns for the welfare of a woman.

The woman, in her 60s, was found dead at the address.

A 59-year-old man from from Eastbourne, who is known to the woman, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said that police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case.

"We understand this incident will cause shock and concern in the community, but I'd like to reassure people that a thorough investigation is underway and at this stage, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it," she said.

"We believe this to be an isolated matter with no threat to the wider public.

"The investigation is moving at fast pace and members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while our enquiries are ongoing.

"This happened in a very busy, central location of Eastbourne and we are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or unusual in the area over the course of the weekend, particularly between 7.45am and 10am on Sunday, to please get in touch with us."

Members of the public can report information to police by calling 101 quoting Operation Dorsal.

Alternatively, people can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.