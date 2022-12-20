Bus passengers travelling in Southampton will be able to get a single ticket for £2 or less this winter.

Bluestar and its sister company Unilink have signed up to the government scheme which will be in place from January 1 until March 31 2023.

The scheme restricts the cost of a single ticket.

“We have long said that buses are the perfect solution to helping reduce congestion on our roads, and improving the air we breathe here in Southampton - so we are delighted the government is echoing this way of thinking,” said Andrew Wickham, Bluestar and Unilink managing director.

“A bus has the potential to take up to 75 cars off the road, and we have ensured our vehicles are fitted with low emissions Euro 6 engines, to minimise their effects on the local environment.

“We also introduced ‘world first’ air filtering buses in recent years, which actually help to clean the air as they travel across the city.

“Now, our customers will be able to travel on any single journey, on any of our buses, for £2 or less. They can also use any payment method - including tap on, tap off contactless, the app, and cash.

"And this scheme will be in place from 1 January for the rest of the winter. With fuel costs high, it is an extra incentive for local people to ease their cost of living by leaving their cars at home and opting for sustainable transport instead.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming many new customers on-board over the coming months.”

Buses minister, Richard Holden, added: “Bus travel remains the most popular form of public transport in England, making up around half of all journeys.

"That’s why we’re investing £60 million to cap single bus fares at £2 to support every passenger and help get people back on the bus.

“With the scheme set to take two million car journeys off the road, it’s fantastic to see so many bus operators signing up to the fare cap, helping people to ‘Get Around for £2’ between 1 January and 31 March."