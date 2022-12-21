Detectives investigating an allegation of upskirting in Southampton have released an image of a man they want to trace.

A woman reported that a man tried to take an inappropriate photograph of her while she was shopping in the Primark store in Above Bar Street on 7 October.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "As part of our ongoing enquiries we are asking the public to help us identify the man pictured.

"We believe he may have valuable information to assist our investigation.

"If this is you, or you know this person, please call police on 101, quoting 44220408802. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org"