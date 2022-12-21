'Making an effort with my appearance doesn't mean I'm not homeless'

Play Brightcove video

Tania from Southampton told ITV Meridian making an effort with her appearance made her feel better about being homeless.

A woman from Southampton who was forced to sofa surf after being evicted from her flat has revealed how she would always make an effort with her appearance to help her forget that she was homeless.

Tania slept on her sister's sofa when she and her partner ended up in rent arrears, and said it left her feeling 'like a burden.'

But she revealed that taking care of her appearance during that period made her feel better in herself.

Speaking to ITV Meridian as part of our special series 'No Place to Call Home', Tania, 37, revealed the impact that experiencing homelessness had on her mental health and her advice to others who fear losing their homes as the cost of living crisis takes hold.

Tania and her partner were living in a private rented flat, but after months of failing to pay their rent, ended up in rent arrears.

They began chipping away at the debt, but it was too late, and the couple were evicted, effectively leaving them homeless. Tania moved in with her sister temporarily, sleeping on the sofa.

But she said it was the hardest thing she's ever done.

"I felt like a burden.

Tania still spends time at the day centre which helped her get back on her feet. Credit: ITV Meridian

"Even though I was still working, and was contributing to the cost of food and electric, I still felt like a burden.

"It was an extra person they had under their roof, cook for and clean up after. I did as much as I could, but it really did knock my mental health.

"I felt like I was useless and worthless, and that people were better off without me.

"I was worried about putting too much on my family and not finding somewhere permanent for us to live."

Tania's sister decided to leave Southampton, which left Tania and her partner once again searching for a place to call home. The couple moved into emergency accommodation in the Portswood area of the city, and were then moved to the day centre with help from the charity Two Saints.

"We moved into one room, but it was brilliant - I loved it, Tania added.

"I was comfortable and settled because I knew I had my own key, so I could come and go as I pleased.

"I could eat and clean up whenever I wanted to. It just made me feel better in myself that I wasn't relying on other people."

Tania is now living in a private rented flat in Southampton.

Tania described moving into her own place as 'all her Christmases coming at once.'

"It was like all my Christmases coming at once.

"It's finally a place I can call my home. I can go home and shut the door and have my own independence. Moving in felt like a weight had been lifted off out shoulders.

"Life is brilliant - I absolutely love having my own home.

"I still come down to the day centre because if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have my own home.

"Knowing I have somewhere safe to go back to at the end of the day.

"The day centre (Two Saints) helped me enormously with my mental health, but also helped to build my confidence up as that's what I lacked."

Tania said Two Saints not only helped them with their mental health, but also furnish their new home.

Two Saints offers services in Berkshire, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton.

The organisation provides outreach to people who are sleeping rough, supported accommodation including direct access hostels, move-on accommodation, and resettlement flats.

Day centres also offer a place for people to have a hot meal, talk to people and receive mental health support and landlord support services.

"These services are absolutely vital", Tania added.

Even if you're living on the streets, and you just need a shower, you can come here and shower, have a hot meal and a drink.

"Even if you just need someone to talk to - they're a friendly bunch."

For advice and support on homelessness you can contact the following organisations

Shelter 0808 800 4444

Crisis 01865 263900

Porchlight 0800 567 7699

Two Saints 01329 234600

Knight Support Street Link 0300 500 0914