Water supplies for thousands of Southern Water customers in parts of Hampshire will be restricted for at least 48 hours, ITV understands.

The company says the demand for water is currently outstripping its ability to treat it.

Areas affected include Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End - and Chandlers Ford.

In a statement the company posted on Twitter: "We’re really sorry that the below areas of Hampshire and New Forest will start seeing low pressure/loss of supply from this afternoon for 48hrs. "Leaks after the freeze/thaw mean significant pressure on our network, so we’ve needed to turn supplies off to help recovery.

"For those in Hampshire, a bottled water station is now open at East Winchester Park and Ride, in Garnier Road, Winchester, SO23 9NP.

"We’ll update you on further sites very soon."

You can click here to check if your area is affected.

It comes after thousands of people were left with no water or low pressure in parts of Kent and Sussex over the last few days.

More follows.