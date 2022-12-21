A woman who was found dead in a property in Eastbourne has been named by Sussex Police and a man has been charged on suspicion of murder.

Police and paramedics were called to Connaught Road at around 6.45pm on Sunday 18 December due to concerns for the welfare of a woman.

She was found dead at the scene.

She has since been identified as 68-year-old Sabrina Cooper from Eastbourne.

Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, has been charged with one count of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday 21 December).

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “Our thoughts are with Sabrina's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are supporting them and keeping them updated on the progress of this fast-moving investigation.

“We understand this incident will also cause upset and concern in the community, and I would like to reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and with no threat to the wider public.

“We have already completed extensive enquiries and this has resulted in a person being arrested and charged within 48 hours of police initially attending the address.

"Those enquiries will continue as the case progresses through the court, and we encourage anyone with concerns or information relating to what happened to get in touch with us.”

Anybody with information can contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Dorsal.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.