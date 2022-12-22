An 11-year-old boy who died following a crash in Hooe in East Sussex has been named by police.

The crash happened between a car and a flatbed van on the B2095 at about 3.05pm on Thursday 15 December.

Harry Dennis was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died two days later.

Emergency Services attended the scene Credit: ITV Meridian

A 33 year old man was arrested before Harry's death - on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He's since been released on unconditional bail and remains under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin, from the Serious Collision Investigations Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Harry’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are continuing to support them and keep them updated on the progress of the investigation.

“We are still appealing for any witnesses to the collision.

"If you saw what happened, or if you have any dash cam footage or CCTV, please get in touch as this could really help us with our investigation.”

Email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Seville.