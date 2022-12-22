Police investigating an assault on a woman at a Toby Carvery restaurant in East Sussex have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

It's alleged a woman was punched in the face and kicked by a man following an argument at the restaurant in the Langley Park Centre in Maidstone on Thursday 10 November.

The suspect reportedly left the scene on foot.

The victim sustained bruising and facial injuries.

Sussex Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist police with the investigation.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/217126/22.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website."