The Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading has put a limit on the number of visitors patients are allowed each day in a bid to prevent spread of viruses this winter.

Bosses there say they're seeing a high number of patients with flu, Covid, and respiratory problems.

The hospital has limited patients to two visitors per day and these should be next of kin, care partners or carers only.

Siblings are able to visit in the maternity ward.

People are being told not visit if they are are feeling unwell or have any symptoms of Covid, colds, flu and other respiratory infections or vomiting and diarrhoea.

Visitors must also wear a mask in clinical areas and the hospital recommends masks are worn in other areas of the hospital too.

Visiting stays as normal for patients with dementia and learning disabilities, and end of life patients.

Visiting arrangements in maternity are also unchanged for now.