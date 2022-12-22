Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Meridian's Andy Dickenson

A woman from Brighton has told ITV Meridian joining a choir made up of people who have experienced homelessness gave her the family she felt she'd lost.

Stefania is part of the Choir With No Name - based in Brighton.

The choir has been performing regularly since 2018, everywhere from local homeless hostels to the Glyndebourne Opera House and the Brighton Dome.

They meet once a week to sing, and then sit down for a hot meal cooked by volunteers.

"The choir is my family," Stefania said.

"And at the time, I was really looking for a family that I'd sort of lost. Singing in the church is just praying from the inside.

"It's not only prayer, not being only religious - it's just being able to express what is inside and from inside out."

Stefania meets to sing with the Choir With No Name in Brighton

Kat spent nine months sleeping on floors, sleeping in a van and struggled with her mental health.

She spoke to ITV Meridian about her story as she performed with the choir in the beautiful surroundings of All Saints Church in Hove.

Watch Kat's story

The Brighton choir is run in partnership with Brighton Housing Trust, which provides housing, advice and wellbeing services for people affected by homelessness in the city and across Sussex.

The choir boasts up to 60 members.

Gregory told us he was once a successful businessman, restaurant and home owner.

Thankfully the choir was there for him when he fell on hard times.

Watch Gregory's story

The choir doesn't only sing festive classics but pop, soul, rock and indie, gospel, musical numbers and dance.

It says its influences range from Aretha Franklin to Abba, from Lulu to Lizzo.

As part of a special performance for ITV Meridian, the choir performed the carol, 'Mary Did You Know?'