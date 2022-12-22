Play Brightcove video

new cannabis vid2,012 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity and hundreds more empty pots which recently contained crops were discovered at the warehouse in Southampton.

Police have released footage of the moment one of the biggest cannabis factories ever discovered in Hampshire was uncovered.

According to drugs experts, the factory could have an annual turnover of up to £1.6million.

Three men have been jailed following the discovery of one of the biggest cannabis factories ever found in Hampshire.

Alfred Mamoci, Rezart Selami and Selami Lugja have each been jailed for three years each. Credit: Hampshire Police

When police arrived at the warehouse, they found a secondary building had been constructed inside, which housed several large production rooms with irrigation, fans, ventilation and heat lamps, makeshift offices and a conference room.

There was also a kitchen, dormitories with beds enough to sleep 12 and a bathroom and gym equipment.

A CCTV system to monitor the perimeter of the warehouse had also been fitted.

The electricity supply had been altered illegally to bypass the meter, with three large cables running underground and outside the warehouse. This meant the road nearby had to be dug up so the electrical company could make this safe.

At the scene, officers arrested Rezart Selami, 29, Alfred Mamoci, 36, and Selami Lugja, 31, all of no fixed address.

The factory was dismantled over the course of a day and the plants were seized and destroyed, along with a crow bar and mobile phones.

Selami, Mamoci and Lugja pleaded guilty to production of a Class B drug – cannabis in October and appeared at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (21 December) to be sentenced.

They were each jailed for three years.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy from the Southampton Neighbourhoods Policing Team said: “By taking out a factory of this scale and sophistication, we have made a significant dent in the drug supply operation in our city.

“The reason we take these cannabis factories so seriously is because of the organised crime, serious violence, firearms and exploitation of vulnerable adults and children that they bring into Southampton.

“Making the city a safer place to live is always our top priority, which is why I would urge you to continue reporting any information about drug dealing and production to us so we can take action.

“I hope this result sends a strong message to anyone producing drugs in our city: we will find you and you will end up behind bars.”