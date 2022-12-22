Part of the A3 has been closed and drivers are being warned of delays after reports of people in the road.

According to traffic monitoring service Inrix, police are at the scene of the incident on the northbound carriageway between junctions J4 at the Purbrook Interchange and J3 for Cosham.

Drivers are being warned of delays of ten minutes currently though it's expected to be cleared by midday.

In a statement a spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: " We are currently dealing with a serious incident on the A3(M) between junctions 4 and 3.

"That part of the road has been closed in both directions.

"It is likely to remain closed for some time while the emergency services deal with the incident.

"Please avoid the area if you can.

"Thank you for your patience."

Meanwhile the road is also closed southbound at junction 2 following a collision.