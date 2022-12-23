How much money will be invested in tackling homelessness in your area?

Use our interactive map to find out how much funding is being allocated in your local council area.

More than £96 million pounds is be invested to prevent people across the Meridian region from becoming homeless.

It's part of a multi million package from the government.

The Prime Minister hopes the money allocated to local authorities over the next two years - will protect people at risk of losing their homes - and provide temporary accommodation for rough sleepers.

Investment to prevent people from becoming homeless is welcome, as is a commitment to doing so consistently over the next two years, but homelessness charity Crisis says more needs to be done.

Jasmine Basran of Crisis

Looking at the Thames Valley region Buckinghamshire Council will receive £3.5m of funding.

£2.2m will be allocated to Oxford City Council, where the council say up to 50 people are sleeping rough at any one time.

£3.9m will be allocated to Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole where latest figures show 566 people are experiencing homelessness

Winchester will receive £654,000.

Brighton & Hove will receive £12.6m - three times as much as any other place in our region.

Medway in Kent will receive £3.3m.

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said: “The government is determined to end rough sleeping and tackle homelessness because for too many people, the opportunity to celebrate Christmas in a warm and safe environment is beyond reach.

“We know that words alone are not enough.

"That is why government is investing £2 billion over the next three years to give some of the most vulnerable people a roof over their heads, along with targeted support to rebuild their lives.

“Today’s announcement will provide vital support to families who are at risk of rough sleeping, including by providing temporary accommodation and helping with deposits”

Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Felicity Buchan said: “Everyone should have a safe and secure home.

"This Government is determined to prevent homelessness and to get vulnerable families and individuals the support they need.

"Whether it’s emergency housing, support to pay a deposit, or mediation to prevent eviction, today’s package will provide help to those who need it the most at the discretion of those who know them best.”