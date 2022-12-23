Police in Oxford have closed multiple streets due to an 'ongoing incident'.

Castle Street at the junction with Paradise Square is currently closed.

Officers say there is no wider risk to the public at this time.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

Oxon Travel, which is run by the County Council, says people should avoid the area and plan journeys accordingly.

The roads that are closed run adjacent to the Westgate Centre, which is a major shopping complex in the centre of Oxford.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.