If one of your New Year's resolutions is to spend more time outside, why not kick start 2023 with a nice countryside walk.

The south east has some of the most majestic scenery across the British Isles to enjoy the outdoors.

ITV Meridian has been looking at some of the best walks across the region.

South Downs

The 100 mile South Downs Way route follows old tracks along the ridge of the chalk Downs.

It travels from Winchester in Hampshire to Eastbourne in East Sussex.

According to the South Downs National Park, the route is easy to follow and usually firm under foot.

And you can enjoy wide open views north over the Weald and south to the English Channel.

The Needles, Isle of Wight

According to the National Trust Tennyson Down is one of the most popular places to walk on the Island.

Walkers can make their way from Freshwater Bay to the Needles Headland, and drink in the salt laden air that so inspired Tennyson.

More of Tennyson Down is being restored to open chalk grassland. Cattle have been reintroduced to the Down and areas of young ash trees are being removed where the soil is suitably thin to allow the chalk grassland to gradually return.

Walkers can bring their dogs but they must be put on a lead around livestock.

New Forest

The walk at Fritham is one of the most popular walks within the New Forest according to the National Trust.

Walkers will come across the famous Royal Oak pub in Fritham village, and also Eyeworth Pond at the bottom of the hill.

The route takes you through 3 different inclosures, and across the open heath of Fritham Plain.

If you're lucky, you'll spot some deer on this walk.

Corfe Castle to Swanage

This 12.5 mile route is a challenging one as the footpaths are across fields and along ancient rutted tracks as well as around the coast.

Walkers are warned they should wear suitable shoes as the tracks get muddy and there are a lot of steep ascent and descent, including steps.

You can v isit Corfe Castle and walk the ridge towards Old Harry Rocks, as well as enjoy views over Poole Harbour, Swanage and over the bay towards the Isle of Wight.

White Cliffs of Dover

The White Cliffs of Dover coastal walk takes around 3-4 hours to complete.

Walkers are urged to take extra care on the clifftops and stick to the marked coastal footpath, as some sections include very steep drops.

The Saxon Shore Way passes along the clifftops for the length of the site.

Viking Coastal Trail

The circular route over the Isle of Thanet runs for 32 miles and explores Margate, Broadstairs and Ramsgate.

Visitors have been walking the trail for centuries as far back as the Romans and Saxon times.

You'll find dramatic scenery on this route as well as what the National Trust describe as a 'wealth of local historical gems.'