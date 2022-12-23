A popular floating restaurant in Essex appears to be sinking.

Miller and Carter, at the Lakeside shopping centre, was captured on camera by onlookers on Friday morning partially submerged.

The fire service confirmed to The Sun there is no risk to life and the situation is being controlled by the owners.

However the cause of the popular steakhouse's sinking remains unclear at this time.

Some took to social media to express their concern, with one customer writing: "Looks like my family meal is cancelled!"

Another person wrote: "Going down like the Titanic."

Other customers have tried to contact the site, with many worried about Christmas Day bookings they had at the restaurant.

Miller and Carter said its team was "working hard" to help customers.

It added as many people as possible will be seated at its Langdon Hills site instead.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant wrote: "Please do not try and call Miller and Carter Lakeside a this time as they are working hard to try and rectify this situation.

"Thank you and sorry for any inconvenience."