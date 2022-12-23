Motorists are being warned of delays to journeys on the M3 this afternoon after a vehicle left the carriageway.

National Highways says the car left the road at Junction 7 on the eastbound carriageway.

Queues have been reported back to Junction 6 for Basingstoke.

Disruption is estimated to last until 1630 this evening.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured.

The road is open with some lane closures in place whilst recovery is underway.