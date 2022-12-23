Motorists are being warned of delays on the M25 this afternoon, after a crash near to Godstone.

Two lanes have been closed on the anticlockwise carriageway due to a collision between junctions 7 and 6, traffic monitoring service Inrix reported.

Queues are back to Junction 8.

There are also delays in both directions at junction 12 for the M3 due to earlier flooding, with slow moving traffic reported for miles on both sides of the carriageway.

National highways traffic map. Credit: National Highways

Meanwhile congestion has been reported between junction 15 for the M4 and junction 16 for the M40, with queues on the anticlockwise carriageway reported back past junction 17.

Elsewhere congestion has been reported at junction 2 for the A2, with slow moving traffic at the Dartford crossing as motorists getaway for christmas.

Drivers were warned of misery on roads this Friday as millions of people are set to travel on congested roads to spend Christmas with friends and family.

The AA said Friday will be the busiest day on the roads this week, with an estimated 16.9 million journeys being made across the UK.

A further 16.6 million journeys are expected to be made on Christmas Eve.

Congestion could be increased due to a strike by thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail causing train services to finish at around 3pm on Saturday.