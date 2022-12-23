Thousands of homes across Hampshire have now had their water supplies restored, according to Southern Water.

The company says it is confident that the network is stable, after staff worked through the night to fix burst pipes caused by a freeze/thaw.

It meant there was "significant pressure" on the network so supplies were turned off to help recovery.

Areas affected included Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End, and Chandlers Ford.

Bottled water stations were set up in Winchester, Eastleigh, and Southampton to help customers that had been affected by either a loss of water, or low pressure.

Following Southern Water's announcement, all bottled water stations will close and be removed at 6pm tonight (23 December).

Customers are being advised that their water supply may look discoloured, but this will be temporary. If the water is black or brown, the advice is to run the tap for a few minutes until clear, and to try again in 20 minutes if that does not work.