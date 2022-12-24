Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after eight cars were damaged with a knife in Dover in Kent.

Officers say the incidents happened in Primrose Road between 11.30 and 11.40am on Tuesday 13 December.

Investigating officer, PC Oliver Gilbert, said: "We have received allegations that eight vehicles were damaged with a knife and are now issuing a photograph of a person who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

"Anybody who recognises the man is urged to contact our appeal line."

Anyone with information should call us on 01843 222289, quoting crime reference 46/238081/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org