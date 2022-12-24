A cyclist, in his 80s, has been taken to hospital following a crash in a Hampshire village.

It happened at the junction of The Green and Redhill Road in Rowlands Castle on Friday, December 23 at around 3pm.

The collision involved a grey BMW and a cyclist, who was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

Redhill Road was closed while police dealt with the incident. It has since reopened.

Hampshire Police is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, or caught anything on dash cam such as the cyclist travelling along Redhill Road, to contact officers.Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1131 of Friday, December 23.

Information can also be submitted online.