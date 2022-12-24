A former addict is running 95 miles from Exmouth to Dorset, in just 36 hours, for charity.

Shailem Dodson, 24, who lives in Bournemouth, turned to running to help his recovery after becoming addicted to substances and alcohol.

He set up a Facebook page documenting his journey, called Running Sober, which has 4.2K followers.

Shailem began the challenge on Friday, December 23, raising money for charity Street Scene who help people suffering from addiction.

He set up a fundraising page which has so far raised more than £700.

Shailem when he reached 14 months sober. Credit: Facebook

Shailem, who is now 16 months sober, said: "Alcohol and drugs once had a huge control over my life.

"For years I took no responsibility for my actions and blamed everyone and everything around me for everything that I was actually responsible for.

"I was consumed by the life of addiction. I took back that power and I now make every choice with a clear head.

"Running is a huge part of my recovery. I'm doing what I love in hope to raise money for an amazing cause."

Shailem is expected to complete the challenge on Christmas Eve.